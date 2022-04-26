Power outages in Alice and Falfurrias areas

As outages continue throughout the Coastal Bend, AEP reports over 2,000 outages around Alice and Falfurrias.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the AEP Texas Outage Map, outages began around 4:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 26.

AEP reports that over 2,000 households in Alice and 100 households in Falfurrias are without power as of 5:14 a.m.

At this time, officials have not released a cause for the outages, but the expected time of restoration is around 7 or 8 a.m.

