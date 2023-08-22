x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

POWER OUTAGES: Corpus Christi, Port A and Portland seeing outages due to Tropical Storm Harold

A total of 2,800 AEP customers were without power in the Coastal Bend as of 8:50 a.m.

More Videos

Tropical Storm Harold is approaching the South Texas coast, bringing heavy rain and some wind to the Coastal Bend. 

Power outages are affecting several hundred people in the Coastal Bend. As of 6:50 a.m.:

  • Portland: 1 outage affecting 98 customers in Portland
  • Corpus Christi: 6 outage cases affecting 81 customers in Corpus Christi 
  • Port A: 3 outage cases affecting 15 customers
  • Rockport: 2 outage cases affecting 157 customers
  • Kingsville: Fewer than 5 customers affected
  • Falfurrias: 55 customers without power
  • Hebbronville: 38 customers without power

You can track outages live on AEP's outage website here. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out