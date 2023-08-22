POWER OUTAGES: Corpus Christi, Port A and Portland seeing outages due to Tropical Storm Harold

Tropical Storm Harold is approaching the South Texas coast, bringing heavy rain and some wind to the Coastal Bend.
Power outages are affecting several hundred people in the Coastal Bend. As of 6:50 a.m.:
- Portland: 1 outage affecting 98 customers in Portland
- Corpus Christi: 6 outage cases affecting 81 customers in Corpus Christi
- Port A: 3 outage cases affecting 15 customers
- Rockport: 2 outage cases affecting 157 customers
- Kingsville: Fewer than 5 customers affected
- Falfurrias: 55 customers without power
- Hebbronville: 38 customers without power
You can track outages live on AEP's outage website here.