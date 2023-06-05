More than 5K without power in Corpus Christi area as storms roll through

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 5,000 AEP customers are without power in Corpus Christi as storms moved through the city Monday morning.
A large portion of the outages is centered around Weber and Saratoga, according to the map, with 2,595 customers reported without power there. Estimated restoration time shows 1:30 p.m.
Downtown Corpus Christi is also affected. 1,165 AEP customers are without power in that area. Estimated restoration time for those customers shows 3:30 p.m.
Stay with 3NEWS as we work to get more information.
