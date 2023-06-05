More than 5K without power in Corpus Christi area as storms roll through

The AEP Outage Map shows 5,415 customers without power, mostly on the South Side of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 5,000 AEP customers are without power in Corpus Christi as storms moved through the city Monday morning.

A large portion of the outages is centered around Weber and Saratoga, according to the map, with 2,595 customers reported without power there. Estimated restoration time shows 1:30 p.m.

Downtown Corpus Christi is also affected. 1,165 AEP customers are without power in that area. Estimated restoration time for those customers shows 3:30 p.m.

