Several power outages reported across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several power outages have been reported across Corpus Christi Monday morning.

About 2,700 AEP customers are without power near Weber Rd. and Saratoga Blvd., according to the AEP outage map. About 3,000 customers are without power near Staples and Lipes. Other smaller outages are also being reported, including near:

Staples and SPID

Staples and Lipes

Airline and Alameda

Staples and Weber

Kostoryz and Horne

Estimated restoration time on AEP's website shows around 9 a.m., but that is subject to change.

School Delays

The School of Science and Technology will operate on a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11th. Students report to school at 10:30 and go to 3rd period/2nd block classes. Because of the delayed start, breakfast will not be served.

Grant Middle School said they are aware of an outage near the school, but have not made any changes to the school schedule at this time.

Good morning, administrators are aware of a power outage near Grant and will keep you posted about any changes in the school day. Thank you for your patience. Posted by Elliott Grant Middle School on Monday, April 11, 2022

Faye Webb Elementary is delayed until 8:50 a.m.

Delayed start to 8:50 due to power outage. Posted by Faye Webb Elementary on Monday, April 11, 2022

