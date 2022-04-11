Several power outages reported across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several power outages have been reported across Corpus Christi Monday morning.
About 2,700 AEP customers are without power near Weber Rd. and Saratoga Blvd., according to the AEP outage map. About 3,000 customers are without power near Staples and Lipes. Other smaller outages are also being reported, including near:
- Staples and SPID
- Staples and Lipes
- Airline and Alameda
- Staples and Weber
- Kostoryz and Horne
Estimated restoration time on AEP's website shows around 9 a.m., but that is subject to change.
School Delays
- The School of Science and Technology will operate on a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11th. Students report to school at 10:30 and go to 3rd period/2nd block classes. Because of the delayed start, breakfast will not be served.
- Grant Middle School said they are aware of an outage near the school, but have not made any changes to the school schedule at this time.
- Faye Webb Elementary is delayed until 8:50 a.m.
Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
