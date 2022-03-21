AEP reporting several power outages across South Texas

Power is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m., however, AEP said this could change.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crew with AEP Texas are working to restore power across several areas in South Texas.

As of 1:50 p.m., AEP crews are working on large outages on the Northwest side of Corpus Christi, the Odem area and the Calallen area, according to the AEP outage map.

Power is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m., however, AEP said this could change.

AEP Texas crews are responding to outages that left approximately 1,890 customers on the northwest side of Corpus Christi and approximately 1,600 Sinton area customers without power. Power is projected to be restored by 3:30 p.m.; however, these projections could change. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) March 21, 2022

High winds in the area could be contributing the outages.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.