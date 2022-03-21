x
AEP reporting several power outages across South Texas

Power is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m., however, AEP said this could change.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crew with AEP Texas are working to restore power across several areas in South Texas. 

As of 1:50 p.m., AEP crews are working on large outages on the Northwest side of Corpus Christi, the Odem area and the Calallen area, according to the AEP outage map.  

High winds in the area could be contributing the outages.

