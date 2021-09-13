AEP reports several power outages around Corpus Christi

The largest outage being reported at the time is around Del Mar College on Baldwin. An estimated 275 customers are without power there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Power outages are being reported across Corpus Christi as Tropical Storm Nicholas gets closer to the Coastal Bend.

AEP is reporting just under 400 customers without power in Corpus Christi.

The largest outage is near Baldwin Blvd. and Elizabeth St., near Del Mar College.

Another outage is being reported near Louisiana Ave. and Alameda St. Some customers near Ocean Dr. and Everhart Rd. are also without power.

We will keep this article updated with new information as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way closer to our area.

