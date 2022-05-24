More than 6,300 without power in Coastal Bend

About 2,000 people in Corpus Christi are without power this morning after storms rolled through the area overnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 6,300 AEP customers in the Coastal Bend are waking up this morning without power after storms rolled through the area overnight. About 2,000 of those outages are in Corpus Christi.

More than 680 customers are without power near the Corpus Christi International Airport. Other larger outages in town are in the areas of Gollihar Rd., Carroll Ln. and Weber Rd. Power is expected to be restored there by 9:30 a.m.

Kingsville, Mathis, Sinton, Taft, Aransas Pass and Rockport are all dealing with power outages this morning.

Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 59 mph with the storms.

A few lingering showers or weak storms will remain in the area this morning, but drier weather expected in the afternoon.

