CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews were called out to an emergency after raw sewage began backing up in some Southside neighborhoods.

A power surge knocked some wastewater pumps offline near Yorktown and Cimarron; vacuum trucks were called in for clean-up.

Crews are installing a bypass system to prevent any other leaks.

