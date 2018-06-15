An 18-year-old powerlifter from Ingleside, Texas placed first at a world competition held in Canada the weekend of June 9.

Andres Ramos fell in love with powerlifting when working out to train for baseball where his passion for weights grew from.

Ramos placed at state his junior and senior year of high school for powerlifting, and in 2017 he qualified for the national powerlifting team. Ramos most recent success was in Canada for the International Power Lifting Federation.

"It was a battle, and there was some excellent competition, and I won, and I got first," Ramos said.

Ramos, he was most proud knowing he was representing the United States.

"When I was on the podium, and I heard our national anthem being played, it was just the greatest moment," Ramos said.

Ramos' achievements didn't just happen overnight, he follows a strict diet to stay within his 130-pound weight class, and he consistently hits the gym.

"Six days a week every weekend. I can count how many sessions I missed in The past three years on the one hand. It just dedication and hard work day-in-and-day-out," Ramos said.

According to Ramos, there is mental training that is involved as well as having people to cheer you on.

"Always have a good belief in yourself and know where you came from, and know you have a good support system," Ramos said.

Ramos has no upcoming competitions this summer, so he plans to relax and forget about that strict diet.

