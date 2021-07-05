Robstown ISD receives over 600,000 pieces of PPE for students, staff

Everything from masks to disposable medical coveralls, and hand sanitizer were handed out to students and staff.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A major donation of personal protective equipment is giving the Robstown Independent School District a reason to celebrate Friday.

Over 600,000 pieces of PPE has been delivered to the district thanks to the Del Cielo Home Health, Hospice and Provider services.

Everything from masks to disposable medical coveralls, and hand sanitizer were handed out to students and staff today.

"We want our parents and our community to understand that we're doing everything in our power to ensure COVID safety to our students because we want to get back to the new normal and I guess the new normal is wearing a facemask," High School Band Director Charles Cabarera said.

"It's a good sense of relief to be able to kind of get back to normal," student Karina Ybarra said. "I know it's not exactly the same but it seems better than usual."

Robstown ISD school board member Hector Lopez helped to secure the donation all in an effort to keep students and faculty safe.

