WATCH: Prayer service held for Lina Khil as search for missing toddler continues

The 3-year-old went missing Monday afternoon, seemingly without a trace.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio authorities, FBI experts and community members continue to look out for any sign of Lina Khil, the 3-year-old who vanished from a northwest-side playground seemingly without a trace Monday afternoon, a prayer service is being held Friday morning in hopes she is found soon, and safe.

Police officials say they continue to approach her disappearance as a missing persons case, saying they don't believe Lina was abducted. An AMBER Alert remains active.

Police officials say they continue to approach her disappearance as a missing persons case, saying they don't believe Lina was abducted. An AMBER Alert remains active.

KENS 5's Sue Calberg is at the event, which is unfolding at St. Francis Episcopal Church near Lina's family's apartment complex.

Religious leaders from many faith traditions have come to pray for Lina #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/bsSyvtq2jO — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) December 24, 2021

Guardians of the Children: one of many groups holding Lina in prayer. Service starts at 10am on Bluemel #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/UGMM8vGEcu — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) December 24, 2021

Preparing to light candles for Lina @ 10am at St Francis Episcopal #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/QBkK2uszNo — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) December 24, 2021

Lina's father also spoke at the service.

Lina’s Dad says thank you for everything being done to bring her home safely #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/EQK4rmppgc — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) December 24, 2021