WATCH: Prayer service held for Lina Khil as search for missing toddler continues

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio authorities, FBI experts and community members continue to look out for any sign of Lina Khil, the 3-year-old who vanished from a northwest-side playground seemingly without a trace Monday afternoon, a prayer service is being held Friday morning in hopes she is found soon, and safe.
Police officials say they continue to approach her disappearance as a missing persons case, saying they don't believe Lina was abducted. An AMBER Alert remains active.
KENS 5's Sue Calberg is at the event, which is unfolding at St. Francis Episcopal Church near Lina's family's apartment complex. You can also watch a livestream of the service in the video player above.
Lina's father also spoke at the service.
\As of Friday morning, a total of $150,000, including $100,000 from the Islamic Center of San Antonio, was being offered for information which would lead police to find Lina.