Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It's been nearly one week since the tragic shooting that left five family members in Robstown dead, including the gunman.

It happened in two separate shootings last Friday. The first happened at a home near Starry Pawn Shop on Highway 44, where police said 61-year-old Richard Starry killed two people. Police believe he then went to the La Retama Nursing Home and shot and killed his father and stepmother before turning the gun on himself.

As the close-knit community copes with the tragedy, a rosary was held Thursday at Robstown High School to remember the victims.

The service was set to begin at 7 p.m. in the Robstown High School auditorium.

The victims include 13-year-old Isaiah Starry and his father, 40-year-old Roel Mireles, who were killed at the residence off Highway 44; along with 85-year-old Ernest Starry and 60-year-old Thelma Montalvo, the suspected gunman's father and stepmother.

Isaiah was a student at Calallen Middle School and was loved by the community.

"Robstown's a very tight-knit community so we just felt that allowing for use of our facility was one thing we could do," said Kelsey Cook, director of public relations for the Robstown Independent School District. "Providing security as well, and all other logistics are being handled by the family."

