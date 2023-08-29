CCPD talk safety precautions for 'Conquer the Coast' event

Multiple lane closures will be in effect for the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are now underway for the 21st edition of the event known as Conquer the Coast.

Officials have been getting courses ready and making sure they have enough personnel to work, to keep participants and attendees safe.

Many of you may be anticipating the 21st annual Conquer the Coast event. Cyclists from around the world will be in town on Sept. 16 to choose one of the three routes the Coastal Bend has to offer.

Multiple lane closures will be in effect for the event. Ocean Drive and Shoreline Drive will be closed at the start of the race at 7:15 a.m. and will open shortly after. The JFK Bridge will have a single-lane closure going westbound.

CCPD Capt. Timothy Frazier said his department has plans for attendees regarding safety.

"There will be 30 officers that are extra coming in to work Conquer the Coast. We will be patrolling up and down the ride. In our part and even in part of coming out of Port Aransas will be kind of keeping an eye on the riders," he said.

Stopping points on all three routes will only be at water stations to increase safety for cyclists.

