Precautions are in place to keep kids safe during early voting, says CCISD chief

Grant Middle School is one of four schools throughout the city that have been designated as a polling location.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools, libraries and government offices throughout Nueces County are doubling as polling places until Nov. 8, as the 2022 midterm elections kick into high gear.

But with new reports of violence on school campuses almost daily, and community members given access to schools in order to vote, how are CCISD schools keeping their students safe?

"I can tell you that a lot of preparation -- months of preparation -- went into this, so we could make sure we are maintaining a safe environment for our students," said Grant Middle School Principal Raymond Garza.

Grant is one of four schools throughout Corpus Christi that have been designated as a polling location. Garza said they feel at ease with voters using their gymnasium because of the safety measures that are in place.

"It does have its own entry and exit location," he said. "So, as a result, when people come in to cast their ballot they have one entry, one exit and no access to the campus."

Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke said safety is always top priority.

"We keep (voters) away from the main school body, they are monitored by video surveillance and all of the locations that have voting have uniformed police officers on-site," he said.

Garza said, although it keeps them busy, being a voting center is a learning opportunity for their students.

"It's definitely great to be a part of the voting process," he said. "It's great for our students to see community members come in and cast their votes so they can see the importance of that."

There is still time to cast your vote. Early voting ends Nov. 4. and Election Day is Nov. 8.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.