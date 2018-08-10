Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A little boy from Premont that was featured for going to classes using unique technology while he battled cancer at home is cancer free.

Ayden Alaniz has been battling leukemia for almost four years, and now it is all over.

On Monday Alaniz got to take part in Driscoll Children's Hospital special tradition to ring their bell three times after successfully beating cancer.

"It's great. Thankful and grateful for everyone that supported us and really helped us get through this. Really get through our journey," Alaniz said.

In September 3News met Alaniz when he SHOWED the station how he used one of five vego robots to get back in the classroom from home allowing him to get to interact with his friends and classmates all while using an iPad.

