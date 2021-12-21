Premont Collegiate High School getting a brand new look

Work has already begun and will continue with much of it being done at night. They expect to have the first floor ready by Spring Break.

PREMONT, Texas — Some major upgrades are coming to Premont Collegiate High School. On Monday night, school board members voted to proceed with a multi-million dollar project that will help bring their 50-year-old facility into the modern era.

"Never settle." That's the mantra Premont Independent School District Superintendent Steve VanMatre carries with him to work each day. It seems to fit in a district whose very mission statement says they are working to "create a culture that promotes risk taking."

In recent years, great strides have been made in moving the Premont ISD forward. Many would call their progress remarkable, considering that the school district was once on the verge of being shut down, all while struggling to get by in facilities built a half-century ago.

"I can remember standing in Premont Collegiate High School in February my first year there," VanMatre said. "There was no hot water. There was no heat."

That was less than four years ago. Fast forward to the $6.8 million High School construction project announced this week.

The money comes from a bond of just over $4 million approved by voters back in May. That, coupled with what VanMatre says have been "conservative spending practices" and ever-growing enrollment numbers, and the money available to be used by the district has nearly doubled.

The bulk will go to what he calls a wonderful Christmas present from the citizens of Premont to the students of Premont.

All new classrooms, restrooms, a band hall, a library, and a cafeteria will be added to gym upgrades, administration offices and, for the first time, a secure lobby area limiting building access.

"I don't believe that a Zip code should determine equity and access and whether you have good facilities or not," VanMatre said. "I also believe that students who live in rural communities such as Premont, Ben Bolt and Benavides should have the same opportunities that children in Gregory-Portland, Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi have."

Work has already begun and will continue with much of it being done at night. They expect to have the first floor ready by Spring Break, and the entire project completed by the summer.

On Wednesday night, Premont Collegiate High School is hosting a "farewell tour." Premont alumni are invited to visit the high school to walk the halls and reminisce about days gone by, while looking ahead to the days to come. The doors will be open from 4-8 p.m. and the community is invited to attend.

