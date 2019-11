CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big celebration was held Thursday night in Premont to send their football team off to the U.I.L playoffs.

It has been years since the Premont football team qualified for the playoffs.

Premont football finished their 2019 season third in 2A-2 Region IV District 16 with a 3-2 record. Premont football had an overall football record of 5-5.

3News reporter Taylor Alanis was Live outside the Premont High School Football stadium.

