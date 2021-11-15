Premont Independent School District receives million dollar grant for new program

PREMONT, Texas — Premont Independent School District received a grant for over one million dollars. The funds are part of a community partnership grant that will go to fund a program called Kinder College.
Superintendent Steve VanMatre said Kinder College will be through a partnership with K-Cost, sharing the message to families on the importance of vaccinations and supporting anyone in the district who's eligible to get vaccinated.
"Of course we all understand that's a personal and family decision," VanMatre said. "But I think the science shows that if you are vaccinated and you do have the COVID-19 vaccine and you do have the virus you have a much better chance of not having to go to the hospital."
VanMatre said the goal is to have as many kids in school and making sure that they're able to continue learning in person.