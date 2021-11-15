Premont Independent School District receives million dollar grant for new program

Superintendent Steve VanMatre said Kinder College will share the message to families on the importance of vaccinations.

PREMONT, Texas — Premont Independent School District received a grant for over one million dollars. The funds are part of a community partnership grant that will go to fund a program called Kinder College.

Superintendent Steve VanMatre said Kinder College will be through a partnership with K-Cost, sharing the message to families on the importance of vaccinations and supporting anyone in the district who's eligible to get vaccinated.

"Of course we all understand that's a personal and family decision," VanMatre said. "But I think the science shows that if you are vaccinated and you do have the COVID-19 vaccine and you do have the virus you have a much better chance of not having to go to the hospital."