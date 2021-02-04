Premont ISD asking voters to pass $4.1 million school bond

Early voting begins on April 19 and election day is May 1.

PREMONT, Texas — Voters in Premont, Texas, are being asked to sign off on a $4.1 million school bond. Early voting starts in a few weeks and the district's superintendent said voters should know that the district needs to make repairs to the high school there.

"Right now that facility is substandard and we spent about $1.5 million on heating and air-conditioning and a new roof, but you don't see those things," Premont ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre said.

Premont Collegiate High School was built back in 1971. The superintendent said it's a sound building, but it's in need of more major repairs and renovation after years of neglect.

"Several years ago when Premont was looking at closure, there wasn't a lot of maintenance and preventative maintenance done to the facility, so we had rapid depreciation of that facility," VanMatre said.

The district has decided that it needs a little over $4 million to completely renovate the classrooms and restrooms. Officials also want to make the school fully ADA compliant.

The superintendent said upgrades to technology and security at the high school are needed as well. On top of all of that, the district is looking to put a fence around the entire campus and make upgrades to the band hall.

"We have the opportunity to ask citizens for a small bond, $4.1 million with no tax increase. Our values have risen and our debt has gone down, so that $4.1 million will not increase the tax rate," VanMatre said.

The district points out that if it had to replace the high school it would cost $28 million to do that job. So officials feel that the $4 million investment will get the high school back up to standards. That as they look forward to being able to use the facility for many more years to come.

Early voting begins on April 19 and election day is May 1.