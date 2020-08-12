Premont ISD guarantees employment for those in 'Grow Your Own Educator Academy'

Part of the Rural Schools Innovation Zone, Premont ISD has joined with Coastal Bend College to provide students with an opportunity to learn about education programs

PREMONT, Texas — Premont ISD is guaranteeing a job to those students who are part of a teaching program designed to grow their own educators.

”We are going to guarantee them in Premont that you have a job and it’s somewhat unique to have a high school program that guarantees employment," Superintendant Steve VanMatre said.



VanMatre talked to 3News about his district’s guarantee of a teaching job at Premont ISD for any of the students from Freer ISD, Brooks ISD and Premont who are part of the 'Grow Your Own Educator Academy.'

"60% of all teachers in United States teach about 20 miles from where they went to high school," Van Matre said.

As part of the Rural Schools Innovation Zone, Premont ISD has joined with Coastal Bend College to provide students with an opportunity to learn about the education profession, including providing field experience, as well as shadowing and dual credit opportunities.

"I’ve seen some students who have struggles in other classes either academically or behavior-wise, they have just been turned on by these education courses they are super excited,” Claudette Garcia, Principal of Premont Collegiate High School said.



The superintendent believes that this job guarantee will help Premont to not only attract great teachers but to retain those homegrown educators well into the future.

"We think it’s really a win-win it’s going to help to enhance our talent pipeline within the three districts Premont, Freer and Falfurrias-Brooks county," VanMatre said. "It’s also going to recruit some of our high-end academic kids into the teaching profession.”

Right now there is a total of 35 students in the teaching program. If they stay with that career path they’re in line to be able to take advantage of the district’s guarantee of a job in the future.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.