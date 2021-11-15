Premont ISD keeping an eye on COVID-19 cases as we enter the holidays

Several districts, including Premont, Corpus Christi, and Calallen ISDs, do not have mask mandates, but do encourage that students wear them whenever possible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, the topic of mask mandates still lingers on the minds of Coastal Bend residents. Especially after a federal judge ruled that Governor Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates in school violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Now that schools can set their own rules, that means if districts in the Coastal Bend wan to make a mask mandate, they can.

Several districts, including Premont, Corpus Christi, and Calallen ISDs, do not have mask mandates, but do encourage that students wear them whenever possible.

Premont ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre said currently there are no positive COVID-19 cases in the district, but he is concerned that may change.

"As we get into the winter season and we're staying inside more, and we still have the vast majority of our elementary kids that may not be vaccinated," VanMatre said, "I worry that those trends may change and if they do change, I think it's inherent on our school to have all of the protocols available to us."