Premont ISD looks for solutions to help increase student safety

Dr. Kristina Gonzalez is the assistant superintendent for Premont schools and she said the district is doing everything it can to keep everyone safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Educators out of the Premont Independent School District worked to come up with ideas and plans of action to keep their schools safer after what happened in Uvalde on Tuesday.

"I told you many times that we can survive poor test scores, but we can't survive a crisis that we have not planned for," said Premont ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

Claudette Garcia of Premont Collegiate High School said that with recent events, parents have been calling to ensure that their children are safe.

"I fielded a couple of phone calls this morning from parents asking, you know, are my kids safe if I bring them to school? Are they going to be safe?" Garcia said.

Garcia added that security measures are a top priority among district officials.

"We have scheduled tonight senior awards. It's signing day scholarships and awards. I did not have security planned, but I'm going to get two security officers," Garcia said.

The group also discussed the need to check on those district students who have known mental health issues.

"Students at both of our campuses right now that have acute mental health issues that may be going untreated," VanMatre said.

Dr. Kristina Gonzalez is the assistant superintendent for Premont schools and she said the district is doing everything it can to keep everyone safe. She believes it's time for him others like the state government to step up their game.

"There's a lot of talk you know of securing our borders. I think the government needs to help secure our schools a little better you know," Gonzalez said.

The superintendent also told the leadership group that the Federal Government should pay to have a mental health professional on each school campus.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.