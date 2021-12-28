Premont ISD offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations before students return to the classroom

The district will be holding a vaccination clinic on Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With students about to return to the classroom, some have been wondering what cases might look like in the month of January especially with growing concerns of the omicron variant.

Superintendent of Premont Independent School District, Steve VanMatre said that the district has certain protocols in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Those protocols have worked because we've been at zero students and staff testing positive up to probably six weeks before we broke for Christmas," VanMatre said.

Dr. Jaime Fergie with Driscoll Children’s Hospital says right now there’s not enough information on the impact it may have on children.

“When we look at other parts of the country some areas are showing hospitalization,” said Fergie. “New York has shown some hospitalization in children, but nothing particularly severe at this point.”

With student safety being a top priority VanMatre adds they will continue to offer daily COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

"We don't want anyone coming to school that's symptomatic," VanMatre said "But we will test you. Call, setup a test, and these clinics that we are offering through the Sate Board of Education, they're the ones sponsoring it. It's for everyone."

The district will be holding a vaccination clinic on Monday, January 3 and Tuesday January 4 before students return to the classroom that Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccinations and flu vaccinations will be offered as well as flu shots.