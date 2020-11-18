x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Premont ISD among first in state to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for students, staff

Students must have parents permission to get the test.
Credit: Premont ISD

PREMONT, Texas — Premont ISD is one of the flagship districts in the state that will offer free COVID-19 testing to students and staff.

The Texas Education Agency is offering the tests to some school districts to try and prevent the spread of the virus. 

Premont ISD will offer the optional tests every Friday and will test any individual that has symptoms consistent with COVID-19. 

RELATED: Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking vaccine approval soon

Parents must complete a short registration for their child and give permission for any testing. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: