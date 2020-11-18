Premont ISD among first in state to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for students, staff

Students must have parents permission to get the test.

PREMONT, Texas — Premont ISD is one of the flagship districts in the state that will offer free COVID-19 testing to students and staff.

The Texas Education Agency is offering the tests to some school districts to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

Premont ISD will offer the optional tests every Friday and will test any individual that has symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Parents must complete a short registration for their child and give permission for any testing.

