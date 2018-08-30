Premont (KIII News) — Premont Independent School District is making a comeback three years later after being told they'd have to shut down unless they improved enough to meet state academic standards.

On Thursday night the community of Premont is celebrating more than just a new Cowboys football stadium they're celebrating the return of high school varsity football and their recent academic ratings by the TEA.

Back in 2011 and 2015, the district received two closure notices from the TEA but now because of their perseverance and determination they were able to move forward resulting in A alliance partnership with Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The partnership will provide professional development for teachers and grant writing.

"It's a Disney story of a community and a school district hat very easily could have said ok send our kids somewhere else, but what they knew is if they lost school district they would lose their community. Because the school district in Texas towns in the heart of the community," superintendent Steve Vanmatre said.

Currently, 74-percent of students attend classes at TAMU-K.

The district will also have a new softball field in the spring, and currently, have high school renovations, and a brand new elementary campus by August.

