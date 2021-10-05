Premont ISD switching to remote learning until May 18

PREMONT, Texas — The Premont Independent School District announced Monday that that district is converting to remote learning at both of their campuses beginning Tuesday.
Face-to-face instruction for all students will be suspended until May 18.
Grab and go lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We're also told that STAAR testing and EOC testing will also be postponed until next week.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
