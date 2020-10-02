CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HGTV is looking for towns that could need a little makeover for their new show 'Home Town Makeover,' set to premiere next year.

In the new show, Ben and Erin Napier hosts of HGTV's 'Home Town' will be putting their renovation skills to the test to revitalize an entire town.

HGTV is calling for small towns with a population of 40,000 or less. They want towns that have homes with great architecture and a main street that could use some revitalization.

The small town of Premont created a video that shows their unique history. a group of residents joined together to interview others who call the place 'home.'

"Just because we come from a small town doesn't mean we're small-minded, we are people that are a small knit community, but we have big dreams," video creator Benjamin Villarreal said.

