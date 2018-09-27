Premont (KIII News) — The Duval County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of stealing from homes in the Premont area and then pawning the goods.

31-year-old Ricardo Rocha was arrested Wednesday night at a home on 4th Street in Premont. Investigators said Rocha stole several power tools from a nearby home and pawned them at a pawn shop in Falfurrias.

Rocha is now in the Duval County Jail facing charges of theft.

