Premont residents concerned over effects of I-69 Bypass Project

One councilmember told 3NEWS that she's concerned for the businesses in town as the bypass will shutdown virtually all traffic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bypass is now under construction in Premont, Texas which will route all Highway 281 traffic around the town when it's complete. TxDOT said the project is going to improve public safety by re-routing the highway around the town.

Debra Lopez is the bookkeeper at the well known Oasis Restaurant along Highway 281 in Premont. She has discussed with the owners of the restaurant about the impact the bypass may have on the business.

Lopez plans on putting up a billboard along the highway to steer people to their place. She said the bypass will also make it safer for people in town by moving most of that traffic onto the bypass.

Ona Wishard was enjoying lunch at the Oasis when 3NEWS asked her what she thought about the bypass and what it might do to the City. Many of her friends and relatives are buried in the cemetery that now sits in the shadow of that bypass. Among those headstones is that of the founder of Premont, Charles Premont.

"Premont is going to be just like a skeleton town. The older people, elderly people, we have our homes here," Wishard said. "We’re proud to live here. We feel comfortable. But, as far as that bypass, I do believe it’s gonna take a lot away from Premont.”

Just down the street at the Lopez Tire Shop, they are optimistic that the bypass will be a good thing for Premont.

"Since there’s going to be a bypass there’s going to be bigger companies and more people coming through, and they’ll be coming off to get something to eat, and they’ll see us here," said Vicente Romero, a tire man at the shop.

3NEWS found Premont City Councilwoman Irma Martinez working at her garden business along Highway 281. She told 3NEWS there has been a lot of concern around town about what the bypass may do to businesses here.

"We are worried because there’s going to be less traffic, but we’re hoping and we’re pretty sure we’re going to have other businesses build on the bypass so that’ll bring more jobs for us," Martinez said.

The bypass is set to be completed in the spring of 2024. A TxDOT official said the state is doing everything it can to try and ensure that there are enough exits and signage along the highway so that drivers know that Premont is just an easy turn off the bypass.

