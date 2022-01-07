Premont Veterans Association hosts Fourth of July festivities

"It allows us to bring the community together, and that's what the Premont Veterans Association is about," Ricardo Rubio said. "We take care of our veterans."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a celebration, Saturday morning, in Premont as the Veterans Associations came together for their annual Fourth of July celebration.

The festivities kicked off at 9 a.m. and the Grand Parade followed shortly after at 10 a.m. 102-year-old Veteran Mr. Herrera was the Grand Marshall of the parade.

The association holds this celebration to take care of each other and raise funds for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, low income and disabled Veterans.

"It allows us to bring the community together, and that's what the Premont Veterans Association is about," Premont Veterans Association President Ricardo Rubio said. "We take care of our veterans."

The Premont Veterans Association is always accepting help with funding. Currently, they are in need of ceremonial flags for burial performances that are done to honor Veterans who have passed.

If you would like to learn more about their organization or find information on how to donate, visit their Facebook page here.

