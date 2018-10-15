PREMONT (Kiii News) — The Premont Volunteer Fire Department say that a bunker gear bag was stolen from the back of a firefighter's truck.

It reportedly happened sometime between early morning and late evening on the 14th of October.

Inside the bag was a black helmet, black fire boots, and heavy duty fire gloves.

If found, you are asked to return to any member of the Premont Fire Department.

