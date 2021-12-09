City takes necessary precautions to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas

"Awhile back a good lesson learned was to preposition these barricades and not wait until the storm is here," Delgado said. "Public works and the police department work very well on the position of these barricades, and that's exactly what’s happening right now."



High-water rescue vehicles will also be staged to respond to any possible emergencies. Crews have cleared storm drains and prepared several street construction sites, and low line roadways which are prone to flooding.



"We want to reemphasize, beware of flooding in low lying areas. Turn around don’t drown, and take care of your pets and family, just be prepared," Delgado said.