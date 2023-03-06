Preparations for Beach to Bay marathon are underway, here's what's different this year

The event not only fosters community activity, but also creates a tremendous economic impact for our area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the largest marathons in the country is returning to Corpus Christi this year.

The Beach to Bay Relay Marathon honors military personnel and attracts people from all over the world.

The event not only fosters community activity, but also creates a tremendous economic impact for our area.

This year, the event will see some slight changes.

In special appreciation for area teachers there will now be a three-for-two package. That means they'll be able to coordinate five teams for the price of three, leaving two teams free of change.

"There will also be school divisions for all ages, because we want to make sure that we include all student participation levels," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

If residents would like to participate in the relay, click here.

