How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures and power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — As the month of November closes out the fall of 2021, colder temperatures are on the horizon.
Central Texas is expected to see some colder temperatures this week. The forecast predicts a cold front will hit on Wednesday, effecting both highs and lows in Austin.
Earlier this year, Winter Storm Uri left many across the state without power after a failure of the state’s grid. Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation to reform the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and weatherize the grid.
Austin Water is urging residents to still prepare for severe weather. Here’s a list of steps to take in case of freezing temperatures and power outages.
Find your water shutoff
According to Austin Water’s website, everyone should know where the water main shutoff valve is in their residence. It should also always be easily accessible.
The property inspection report will say if there is a valve inside the home. There is also a City shutoff valve in every home’s meter box. To access that, you may need a meter key. They are available at hardware stores.
Keep cold air out of the house
Austin Water says to close all doors and windows, including the garage door, and if some are broken, repair them now. It also recommends sealing leaks in crawl spaces and basements to prepare.
Outdoor faucets
In preparation of freezing temperatures, Austin Water says to turn off outside faucets and automatic sprinkler systems. It also says to remove the connected hoses and wrap the faucets with towels.
Protecting indoor faucets
During freezing weather, residents should open the cabinets beneath their sinks to let warm air surround the pipes.
If you think your pipes might freeze
Austin Water recommends to only drip cold water from one faucet if it looks like the pipes might freeze. It should be the faucet furthest away from the main shutoff valve.
Also, Austin Water says to collet the dripping water for use.
In case of a power outage that lasts longer than 24 hours, stop dripping water.
Supplies to always have
- Water meter key
- Insulation for indoor and outdoor pipes
- Hose bib cover for outdoor faucets
- Battery-powered flashlight
- Battery-powered radio
- One gallon of water per person for each day
Leaving before the potential for severe weather?
If you’re leaving Austin before potentially freezing temperatures, Austin Water says to turn off the water meter and set the thermostat to at least 65 degrees.
