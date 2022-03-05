Here is everything you need to know if you plan on attending any Buc Days events

There will be street closures, no parking zones and special emergency lanes for the event. Here are some maps to help you find your way around.

Residents are encouraged to use the Port Avenue exit to access the Stripes Carnival, the Children’s Parade, and other events held at the American Bank Center.

Due to expected heavy pedestrian and vehicular activity, the City recommends using the park and ride shuttle services and following posted signs and messages that will help guide them to the area. Residents can expect delays as routes leading to the event areas may be limited or altered.

The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for the 84th Buc Days Carnival and Rodeo, held from May 5 through May 15. Buc Days includes a rodeo, carnival, parades, concerts, shopping, and many other attractions. In anticipation of the large crowds, the city will be implementing a traffic plan to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Buc Days has made parking available at the Whataburger Field parking lot for $10. They also offer free park and ride services to the American Bank Center and Stripes Carnival.

The following locations will be designated as NO PARKING ZONES and will be closed to vehicular traffic from Saturday, April 30, to May 18:

In conjunction with the Stripes Carnival, the NavyArmy Night Parade, and Buc Children’s Parade, motorists should consider the following parking restrictions and street closures. NO PARKING areas will be enforced on the days and times listed for each event.

NavyArmy Night Parade : May 7 at 8 p.m.

For the NavyArmy Night Parade, the use of Port Avenue is recommended to access the carnival and parking at Whataburger Field. Access to the parade route and surrounding streets will be limited if arriving after street closures are in place.

Within a block or more on each side of the parade route, all side streets will be designated as NO PARKING ZONES, and enforcement will begin on Saturday, May 7, beginning at noon in conjunction with the NavyArmy Night Parade. Street closures on side streets that intersect with the parade route will be in place by 4:00 p.m. in most locations. The following areas will be closed by 6:00 p.m. unless the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) directs the closure to happen sooner in the interest of public safety for pedestrians:

IH 37, between Mesquite Street and Water Street

Chaparral Street, between Hirsch Street and Belden Street

After all street closures are in place, motorists will be redirected onto either Mesquite Street or Water Street. The parade will begin at 8:00 p.m. along Chaparral Street and will proceed to Staples Street.

The parade will take the following route:

Begin at Chaparral Street and Hirsch Street intersection

Continue on Chaparral Street to Lomax Street

Right on Lomax Street to Lower Broadway

Continue on Lower Broadway to Leopard Street

Continue on Leopard Street to Staples Street

Left on Staples Street to Park Avenue

The Parade breakdown will happen between Park Avenue and Morgan Street

Emergency lanes will be established for emergency use. Standing, sitting, parking, or waiting within the street or intersection of an emergency lane/area will be prohibited during the parade. Parade viewing in any form will also be prohibited within the intersection of an emergency lane and the parade route. CCPD will monitor and control access across all intersections along the parade route that are designated as emergency lanes. The following streets will be designated as Emergency Lanes, and the public should clear the streets and intersections by 7:15 p.m.

Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to N. Broadway Street

Belden Street, from Water Street to Mesquite Street

Lomax Street, from Water Street to Chaparral Street

Chaparral Street, both sides from IH37 (west) to IH37 (east)

Mesquite Street, both sides from IH37 (west) to IH37 (east)

Chaparral Street, Lomax Street to John Sartain Street

Lomax Street, from Water Street to Lower Broadway

Lower Broadway, from Lomax Street to Upper Broadway

Tancahua Street, from Lipan Street to Antelope Street

Carancahua Street, from Lipan Street to Antelope Street

Comanche Street, from Tancahua Street to Alameda Street

Laredo Street, from Carancahua Street to Alameda Street

Agnes Street, from Tancahua Street to Alameda Street

Morgan Avenue, from Santa Fe Street to Alameda Street