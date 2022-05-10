Preparedness is key when navigating hurricane season, City official says

One way to stay informed is through the Nueces County Emergency Alert Program. That will alert residents about any evacuations and major weather events.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season is upon us and residents don't want to wait until the last minute to get vital supplies.

As Coastal Bend residents know, the damage from hurricanes are unpredictable and families should be ready for the worst.

Collecting supplies little by little is one of the best strategies so you don't run into a shortage.

You don't have to buy it all at one time. Between now and the start of hurricane season, every time you go to the store, just pick up a few items that you might need for hurricane season. Flashlights, batteries, any type of radio battery operated radios," said Billy Delgado, Emergency Manager Coordinator for the City of Corpus Christi. "Even start supplying your food, you know, canned foods and be ready."

One way to stay informed is through the Nueces County Emergency Alert Program. That will alert residents about any evacuations and major weather events.

