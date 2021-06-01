More rain means more preparations for the Coastal Bend

Petronila, Banquete and North Beach are just a few places where Nueces County is looking to improve the drainage situation.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It was only a few weeks ago when the Coastal Bend saw a massive down-pour.

"We had over seven and a half inches of rain in the span of a few hours," said Mayor Gilbert Gomez of the City of Robstown.

And with more rain on the way, both the City of Robstown and Nueces County are not taking any chances.

"We learned from this past rain that we had, but we're ready," said Mayor Gomez. "Our crews are ready to respond. We are working with the drainage district also to be able to let them help us pump the water out if we need to do that".

The County, too, is on standby.

"Getting the right equipment in position," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. "So that when the rains do come, our equipment is close by and ready to work. We also know where our problem areas are."

Both officials said several drainage projects in Robstown and other parts of Nueces County are shovel ready and should start soon.

By the end of the week; the County will be announcing a new grant for a research project that will show them where the flooding problems begin.

"We're not planning anymore, Ashley, for the five inches. We're planning for the 50 inches. We're trying to understand how water moves, where it moves to and how to get rid of it as fast as we can so those neighborhoods can return back to normal quickly," Judge Canales added.

She said areas like Petronila, Banquete as well as North Beach are just a few places where the County is looking to improve drainage.

