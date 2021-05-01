Coastal Bend preparing to move to Phase 1B of vaccine rollout

The general public is expected to be able to get the vaccine by this Spring.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is set to make its second round of shots into people's arms across the nation this week. So, who is in the next group and when can they expect their next dose?

When the vaccine first made its way to the Coastal Bend, healthcare workers were the first in line, followed by first responders and those who lived or worked in a senior living facility.

That was known as Phase 1A. We are now moving into Phase 1B.

Phase 1B includes those 65 and older and people 16 and older who have a chronic medical condition that puts them at a higher risk for severe illness if they get the coronavirus. That includes those with cancer, heart conditions, pregnancy, and so on.

How you qualify to get into Phase 1B is a little unclear.

According to the State of Texas, there isn't exact guidelines, so it depends on the county. Nueces County does not outline the verification necessary to get a vaccine in group 1B, but recommends patients speak to their healthcare provider.

Where can you go to get the vaccine?

The Texas Department of Health and Safety has an interactive map where residents can click on their city or county to find the nearest provider.

Finally, when can you receive the vaccine?

While the vaccine is allowed to be administered to Phase 1B patients, the doses have to be available first.

The State said they are constantly rolling out vaccines and recommends visiting the provider's website or calling to see their availability.

Nueces County has recently announced they plan to be administering the vaccine to more communities soon but did not give an exact date.

The State said as of right now, they plan to have vaccines ready for the general public by this Spring.

