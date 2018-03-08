Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — The 52nd Annual Health and Fitness Fair, presented by the Nueces County Medical Society, will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., at American Bank Center Exhibit Hall.

Healthy eating will also be promoted with cooking demonstrations and information on understanding nutrition labels. The Nueces County Medical Society Alliance, in partnership with The Texas Medical Association Foundation, will have a Hard Hats for Little Head station offering FREE bicycle helmets and fittings for kids. Driscoll Health System is sponsoring our Children’s Kid Zone this year with fun activities and opportunities for healthy play.

Community Health in Action Areas will offer Family & Friends CPR training by The American Heart Association and the Coastal Bend Blood Center will present two blood mobiles for donations.

Regarding Women’s Health, First Friday, and South Texas Family Planning and Health Corporation will offer a breast health information area that includes mammogram screen-ing assistance and educational/support resources. Radiology Associates will have their ‘MammoMobile’ stationed outside the building to do mammograms immediately for qualified women. There will also be a live “Ask the Doctor: Women’s Health” booth staffed by NCMS physicians who will answer questions regarding women’s health and wellness.

Additionally, an Active Older Adult Area will host a variety of geriatric initiatives, senior health and rehabilitation programs and fun activities. WellMed will anchor this area

The public at-large will also have the opportunity to receive a variety of FREE screenings/ testing, view healthy lifestyle demonstrations, and network with local well-ness vendors. The following services will be offered during this year's fair:

• A1c Diabetes testing

• Adult immunizations*

• 'Ask the Doctor' booths

• Balance Screening

• Blood Sugar/Glucose

• Blood Pressure

• Body Mass Index (children & adult)

• Chair massages

• Children's Immunizations*

• Children's Educational Health Films

• Cholesterol Screening

• Dental Demonstrations

• Fitness Demonstrations

• Heart Health Screening

• Iron Screenings

• Lipid Panels

• Spinal Screenings

• Varicose Vein Screening

• Vision testing

• Weight

