Tips on preparing your home for winter weather

The cold weather has arrived. Here are some tips to keep you and your home safe from the winter weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front brought in colder weather to South Texas. As temperatures turn to freezing residents in the Coastal Bend will need to protect their plants, pets, and pipes.

Here are some things to keep in mind.

Plants:

Wyatt Page, Assistant Manager at Gil's Landscape Nursery, said there is more to just covering your plants to protect them against the cold.

"The number one thing is to water," Page said. "So, if their potted plants or in the ground you’re going to want to make sure you give your plants a good soaking."

According to Page, watering plants now could help insulate their root system, as well as trapping their soil warmth.

Pets:

Make sure that your four-legged furry friends are also staying warm. Bring them inside and keep them cozy.

Pipes:

When it comes to pipes, the size and thickness makes a big difference. Thinner pipes have a higher risk of being damaged by cold weather, which is where insulation comes into play.

The insulation can be for pipes or faucets, and havoc tape can be used for especially thin pipes. According to McCoy's Building Supply employee, Orion Carpio insulation can help prevent the possibility of a costly repair.

"Some pipes are a little thinner than most. I want to say, if I remember correctly, the sewer pipes are thin and the regular PVC pipes are actually pretty thick," Carpio said. "What the insulation does is it actually prevents them from busting. So, if you have a spot that's not super insulated, it could possibly bust during the cold front. It just expands the pipe until it cracks."

Space heaters:

Space heaters keep you warm, but they tend to be one of the most common fire starters. It’s important to keep them on the ground, away from plush carpeting.

Space heaters should always be plugged directly into the wall and not an extension cord.

Never use fuel-burning devices indoors since they produce carbon monoxide. Keep a close eye on children and pets around those space heaters and always turn them off when leaving home.

