TIPS: Prepping your home for cooler weather

An energy expert offers tips to help keep your electricity cost low.

TYLER, Texas — Daylight saving time is coming to an end this weekend. That mean's it's the perfect time to get ready for the fall-like weather.

Sam Luna, who works for Reliant energy, says one of the big ways to save on your electric bill is to take advantage of sunny days like today.

"One immediate thing that we can do is open up your blinds and shades, especially during the day, letting in that natural sunlight will help warm up your inside of your house," Luna said.

In Texas, the temperature can go from being cold in the morning to hot in the afternoon. As tempting as it is, Luna says try not to touch your thermostat throughout the day.

"Every degree over 70 degrees is going to cost 3% to 5% more," Luna said. "So if you can find a comfortable temperature that you can set your thermostat at for the entire day and not fidget with it, it'll keep your temperature in your house to be the same and help reduce your overall heating bill."

Sam also says to make sure that your fan is set to auto not on, therefore it will only run when it needs to and not all day.

For those of you with fireplaces at home, they're great for heating up the house, just close them up properly when you aren't using them.

"Maybe it's comfortable and cozy but at the same time, it allows that warm air that you've heated your home with to escape through the chimney," Luna said. "So if you're not using the fireplace, we recommend closing that damper keeping that warm air in the home where you can stay nice and warm."

You'll also want to make sure your fireplace and chimney are properly cleaned before using them.

This is also the perfect time to check the insulation around your doors and windows.

"Check your exterior windows and doors," Luna said. "If you can open any of them, slide a sheet of paper in there and close that door window. If that paper pulls out real easy, it's probably a little too loose where you may want to have somebody look at it and find some thicker insulation."