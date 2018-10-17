Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — National Drug Take Back Day is on October 27th.

The DEA and our local Community Coalition partnerships are teaming up to host drop off locations across the Coastal Bend.

The following locations will take your expired or unused prescription drugs, no questions asked.

Nueces County Sheriff's Dpt.

Constable Boucher's Office

Constable Sherwood's Office

Portland Police Dept.

Robstown Police Dept.

Constable Rivera's Office

Ingleside Police Dept.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Dept.

