Members of the community were invited to help preserve pieces of a local ballet company in a special way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ballet Academy of Corpus Christi will be closing its doors after teaching generations of local dancers, as well as producing many performances over the years.

In particular, the school put on yearly holiday productions of The Nutcracker, which the community made a tradition of attending.

Now, with founder Nancy Sulik in poor health, her family has decided to sell the many costumes and props that were used throughout the years.

Sulik's grandson, Jack, told 3NEWS the move had been a necessary, but tough move. "It's very special. I'm very happy to be here doing this to honor her, but it's a little bittersweet seeing decades of productions and hard work to go away and be rehomed," he said.

Former students and ballet lovers alike were encouraged to participate in the sale. "We really want people who are passionate about ballet, who are passionate about her, to come here to buy the stuff and to give it a new life." Jack explained.

There was also a white board hung up where shoppers who knew Sulik would be able to thank her for the years she spent with them, send well wishes, and say goodbye to the school.

Any items that were not sold will be donated, and some special costumes will soon become part of a museum exhibit dedicated to honor Sulik and her many years of ballet in Corpus Christi.

