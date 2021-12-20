President Biden near staffer who tested positive for COVID

On the way back from Orangeburg, President Biden spent 30 minutes on Air Force One with staffer who tested positive for coronavirus. Biden has tested negative.

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden had close contact with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Monday night that the staff member tested positive earlier in the day. Psaki says the staff member spent about 30 minutes around the president on Air Force One on Friday during a trip from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Philadelphia.

Psaki says the staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted and tested negative before boarding Air Force One. She says the staffer began experiencing symptoms Sunday night.