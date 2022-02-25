Presidential nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court praised by local lawyer and law student

"You can't help but get excited about the fact that it's historic," said former 3News reporter Marissa Cummings, who is currently in law school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black law officials and even students showed their reactions toward United States President Joe Biden's recent nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 51-year-old judge would be the first Black woman to sit on the bench.

Corpus Christi attorney Matt Manning was astounded by the Presidents' landmark decision of fulfilling his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

"Excited for her and for the Country," Manning said.

Judge Jackson currently sits on The DC Court of Appeals. From 2013 up until last year she served as a U.S. district judge. Jackson is the former clerk of retiring Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Stephen Breyer.

According to Manning the move is long overdue.

"I'm happy we are finally getting there," Manning said. "I'm happy she is getting an opportunity for someone as qualified as her, but I do think we are late. It's unfortunate in 2022 we are still having firsts of this magnitude, but it is still an indication of progress."

Former 3News reporter Marissa Cummings, who is currently in law school is also following the President's nomination.

Cummings currently attends the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston. The campus is a historically Black college, and with the recent nomination, has been causing talk around the campus.

"You can't help but get excited about the fact that it's historic," Cummings said. "As someone as a black woman in America going into law, it shows what is possible."

Cummings said that the message the nomination shows is that current youth can do anything they set their mind to.

"I think she gives hope in that regard as well as all the other accomplishments she carries," Cummings said.

Nominee Jackson will now need a majority of 51 votes to be confirmed by the Senate.

