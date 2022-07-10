How to prevent social media hacking

"In Midland and Alpine from what we've seen is 19 reports that are over $350,000 in reported losses."

MIDLAND, Texas — With more and more social media becoming available, there are more opportunities for hackers to threaten or steal from you, including here in West Texas over the last year.

"In Midland and Alpine from what we've seen is 19 reports that are over 350,000 dollars in reported losses," said Special Agent Jeanette Harper with the FBI Field Office in El Paso.

When you realize you've been hacked, here are some things to do to stop or minimize the damage.

"Try to change your password right away and take your account back from the hacker," said Harper.

If you can't get your account back, start warning your friends and family.

"Try to notify all your contacts that you may have, since your account has been hacked somebody sends a link to your contact list and then the scam continues and now we have other individuals that are falling victims," said Harper.

Some hackers may want you to pay to get your account back, but authorities say don't do it.

"The FBI doesn't support that you pay the ransom, because all it does is further the criminal activity," said Harper.

Some tips on keeping your account from getting hacked in the first place are to use pass phrases instead of words, change your password regularly and use security settings.

"We ask that you go into security settings and turn on the two factor authentication," said Harper.