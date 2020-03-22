CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have received many complaints from viewers about what they believe to be price gouging by local businesses. Whether it's toilet paper, gas, food or water, these businesses will be held accountable by the state once the declared crisis is past.

The Texas Attorney General Website for reporting price gouging

Price gouging is illegal, and the Office of the Attorney General has authority to prosecute any business that engages in price gouging after a disaster has been declared by the governor or president. The attorney general has issued stern warnings about price gouging to businesses in times of disaster, but you should still be on your guard.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: