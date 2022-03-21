Pride Corpus Christi announces PRIDE week schedule of events

A total of 15 events are planned in June and October after a difficult two years due to the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride Corpus Christi has announced the schedule of this year's upcoming PRIDE Week celebration events.

A total of 15 events are planned in June and October after a difficult two years due to the pandemic.

Pride Week kicks off June 3 during the Downtown Management District's Artwalk with a curated art gallery showcasing LGBTQ+ artists.

Also on June 3rd, LGBTQIA+ vendors will be taking over People’s St. downtown with a market featuring handcrafted goods, food trucks and live performances.

The Coastal Bend PRIDE Center will be hosting their YNOT Youth Prom on June 4th. This prom is uniquely organized as a safe environment for all LGBTQIA+ teens and will be hosted at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation’s community room on Holly St. Ticket sales will be announced soon.

Then, PRIDE Week Celebrations begin with a party at Corpus Christi’s oldest LGBT-bar, The Hidden Door, on Staples St. with a cookout and performance on June 5th.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation will be hosting a free Poetry Night on June 7th.

The Coastal Bend PRIDE Center will be hosting their OUT Professionals Mixer at BUS downtown on June 8th. This event is a great opportunity for all Corpus Christi LGBTQIA+ professionals and their allies to meet and greet around their respective careers.

As a celebration first, for the lead foots and the thrill seekers, PRIDE Corpus Christi is excited to work alongside In The Game for a PRIDE Day full of speed and entertainment at Funtrackers in Flour Bluff on June 9th.

Live, Laugh, Love the night away with another 2019 PRIDE favorite, Comedy Night at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation’s community room on June 10th; featuring 3 LGBTQIA+ comedians. Ticket sales and additional details to be announced.

A PRIDE Downtown Pub Crawl will happen on June 11th, a throwback to the original PRIDE Downtown Corpus Christi.

Bring your friendly pooches decked out in rainbows and pride for the free 2nd annual Pet Paw-rade at St. Paul UCC, June 12th, on Corpus Christi’s Southside.

Last, but not least, for the sports fans, the Corpus Christi Hooks will be hosting PRIDE Night with their $3 off food and drink offered at the ballpark deal on June 23rd. Join Pride Corpus Christi as they sit together in support of the local baseball team, parade PRIDE flags pre-game and cheer on a Corpus Christi win. Ticket sales to be announced.

With more details to come, PRIDE Corpus Christi is excited to announce its Block Party event on October 8th at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and a Family Fun Day on October 22nd at St. Paul UCC.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.