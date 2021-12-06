Pride Corpus Christi hosts Pet Paw-Parade

“It’s the first time we had a pet parade a pet PAW-rade, for pride,” said Tom Tagliabue, President of Pride Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride is back in the Coastal Bend, after a year of COVID keeps local organizations from holding their annual in person events- and what better way that a Paw-rade?

June is pride month Tagliabue says they will be hosting local events all month long to celebrate-- including todays pet parade which tom says has some special meaning behind it.

“LGBTQ+ folks are very close to their pets; they experience unconditional love- and that’s something many of us have found a need for in our lives and having our pets with us gives that experience we so much crave,” said Tagliabue.

The paw-parade took place near Saint Paul United Church of Christ Saturday and although it was just a half mile it was plenty long enough for those pets to strut their stuff.

Dana Worsham also a member of the pride committee, says they wanted this first annual event to be family friendly, so there were activities for the kids and prizes for the most prideful pets.

Both Tom and Dana say these pride events are more than just fun, but to also bring awareness to the community and inclusivity.

“This isn’t just about the LGBTQ+ community this is everybody, everybody is welcome we hope one day all of society will be open—so everyone is welcome to come out,” said Worsham.

