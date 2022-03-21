Pride Month is here! Here is how you can celebrate in the Coastal Bend

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated in June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising in New York. There are plenty of events scheduled in South Texas throughout the month.

June 1 marks the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month!

According to the Library of Congress, LGBTQ+ Pride is celebrated in June in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York. History.com says police raided gay bars often, but patrons sparked a riot one night at the Stonewall Inn.

The riot then turned into "Gay Pride Day," then what's now known as Pride Month. LGBTQ+ people and allies spend all of June celebrating how far they've come and look at what needs to be done now.

Here in Corpus Christi, there are several events to help people celebrate. All events can be found on PRIDE Corpus Christi's website, which you can view here. You can visit their Facebook page for detailed information on events as well.

The annual PRIDE Parade and Block Party will be held in October. We will keep you updated on details as that event gets closer.

Painting with a Twist for PRIDE

From June 1st to the 28th, Painting with a Twist in Moore Plaza is hosting 4 spectacular opportunities to Paint with PRIDE! Each event is $39 per ticket, with options for materials. Events are BYOB and drinking is not a requirement to attend.

Art Gallery at PRODUCE® Gallery

PRIDE Week kicks off on June 3rd during the Downtown Management District’s Art Walk with a wonderfully curated Art Gallery by Joey Gonzalez exhibited downtown at PRODUCE®. This free event will showcase LGBTQIA+ artists and their unique works in a variety of mediums.

Vendor Market Downtown

Also on June 3rd, to better help you prepare for the events ahead, LGBTQIA+ vendors will be taking over part of People’s St. with a market featuring handcrafted goods alongside the Downtown Management District‘s Artwalk Mural Festival; featuring food trucks and many other local vendors. Applications for vendors are now open until May 25th on the DMD’s website. Applicants MUST mention PRIDE in the notes to be included on People’s St. for our festivities.

YNOT Youth Prom at Coastal Bend Pride Center

Our good friends at the Coastal Bend PRIDE Center will be hosting their YNOT Youth Prom on June 4th. This prom is uniquely organized as a safe environment for all LGBTQIA+ teens and will be hosted at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation’s community room on Holly St. Ticket sales are now available. $10 if purchased ahead of the event. $15 at the door.

Rainbow Doors, Rededication Quilt Ceremony, Sunday Service at St. Paul UCC

St. Paul United Church of Christ is hosting a Sunday service at 10:30 AM on June 5th, featuring a rededication of “The Everybody Church” quilt. This hallmark piece was created by local gay couple Brent Sheive and Jason Tucker in 2008. The open and affirming church will also be adding a new ‘Rainbow Door’ display to the front of the church after service. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to participate in the day’s potluck.

PRIDE Week Kick Off at Hidden Door

We’ll be kicking off our PRIDE Week Celebration on June 5th with a party at Corpus Christi’s oldest LGBT bar, The Hidden Door, on Staples St. beginning at 2pm with a tea dance, ‘Best PRIDE’ Costume Contest at 3:30, turkey legs and roasted corn at 4pm, an Underwear Fashion Show presented by OUCH Apparel of San Antonio at 5pm, Mr. Hidden Door Pride Contest at 6pm, Swimwear Fashion Show presented by Ouch Apparel at 7pm, a Ms. Hidden Door Pride Contest at 8pm, and a Drag Show featuring Victoria West and other performers at 8:30.

Movie Night at Alamo Drafthouse

We’re bringing back a PRIDE Corpus Christi favorite with an Alamo Drafthouse Movie Night on June 6th. This year’s movie is cult classic “But I’m a Cheerleader” with Natasha Lyonne, RuPaul and many more! The event will be hosted by the wonderful Robyn Valentine and your attendance grants you a chance at a Bath and Body Works ‘Love Always Wins’ giveaway! Tickets are now available for purchase.

